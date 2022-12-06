A Shenley Brook End resident has claimed he lives in the very worst part of MK for mobile phone signal.

The man, who lives close to Long Meadow School in Garthwaite Crescent, has no signal at all from his home.

"The signal is non-existent the moment you enter my road...I have lived here for 10 years and I cannot make calls,” he said.

Some parts of MK have really bad mobile phone signal, people have complained

"Whenever we have guests, they also have no mobile signal and very often they laugh at our 'modern city infrastructure'...It’s awful.

"I have specialist care needs in my family and when health care workers attend the house, they can’t make calls or access data services.”

The resident’s supplier is EE, but he says all networks suffer similar problems.

"I have spoken to EE and it went all the way to a specialist team who said that they had tried to put masts up near Manifold Lane but planning permission was refused due to residents disputing it.”

Meanwhile, he said, EE have been “extremely helpful” and have explored every avenue to help, putting in special signal boxes and providing WiFi calling.

It was suggested that trees were blocking the signal, so the resident has sent numerous emails for Milton Keynes Council asking if landscaping work could be carried out.

"They said they couldn't do it without permission. I have been given multiple excuses and I’m ot sure what else i can do to improve this situation.

“Not one member of the council has come out to witness the issue but have instead engaged with email ping pong.”

A survey earlier this year claimed Milton Keynes, with its 5G rollout, was one of the best places in the region for mobile phone coverage. The city is one of 34 places across the UK chosen to have 5G access.

However, some residents have disagreed, saying the signal in some parts still leaves a lot to be desired.

Ironically, one of the most moaned about signal spots is at the very heart of the city - the CMK shopping centre.

"I was on O2 and it was really bad inside the shopping centre. I had hardly any signal. I switched to EE and it's much better now," said one user.

Most people agreed that EE was good but still "patchy" in some areas.

Residents in Westcroft seem to be experiencing the most signal problems. "I've tried three different providers so far but none of them has had a brilliant signal. We must live in a bad area for masts," said one resident.

Other complaints have come from Monkston, where the signal is said to be “awful” in places, and also parts of Stony Stratford.

People have also complained that the online 'signal checker' websites were inaccurate in MK, stating signal was excellent when it fact it was mediocre.

"I just wish they'd tell us the truth," said one woman. "I checked the signal strength before I moved here and it said it was fine. In fact, I'm unable to even make a phone call from my own living room."