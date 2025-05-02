Marina in Milton Keynes receives prestigious accolades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A marina in Milton Keynes has received two accolades in recognition of its facilities and operational standards.

Campbell Wharf Marina, which is owned by The Parks Trust, celebrates its sixth birthday this month, and has received the honours of 5 Gold Anchor status and Clean Marina accreditation.

Following an assessment by the Yacht Harbour Association, the marina has received 5 Gold Anchors, one of only a handful of marinas worldwide to have achieved such a status.

As part of the judging process, customer feedback is reviewed while a mystery shopper initiative gains first-hand experience of the site.

Campbell Wharf Marina has received a double award of 5 Gold Anchor status and Clean Marina accreditation, both from the Yacht Harbour Association. Pic: David Bailey.

Parks Trust property director David King said: “We’re very proud that the city’s landmark marina has been recognised with this outstanding award.

“It is testament to the work of the team managing the site, and we share our huge congratulations to them.

“Securing the Five Gold Anchors award demonstrates our commitment to provide the best possible experience for our moorers.”

Campbell Wharf Marina, which has 111 berths, has also received Clean Marina accreditation from the Yacht Harbour Association.

The Clean Marina programme is a voluntary scheme in which marinas can demonstrate their commitment to preventing pollution in coastal and inland waters.

It supports marinas in the basics of sustainability, including managing segregated and hazardous waste, spill prevention and treatments, and using sustainable products.

The marina at Campbell Wharf was highlighted for its ecover refill station.

The marina is located on the Grand Union Canal in Central Milton Keynes and offers accommodation for wide beam boats, narrowboats and cruisers.

