Meet Miami - the 10-year-old Milton Keynes girl set for an 'unstoppable' football career

A 10-year-old city schoolgirl has been picked as the ‘unstoppable’ face of women’s football in a global advertising campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Miami Anderson not only looks the part but she plays the part – with remarkable talent.

For the football-crazy youngster has demonstrated an “extraordinary” passion and aptitude for football since she was a toddler, says her dad Ivan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At an early age she began playing for local grassroots teams MK City and MK Galacticgos, where her talent quickly became evident. She then progressed to the MK Dons Advance Centre, where, at the tender age of six, she caught the eye of Aston Villa Women's Academy – one of the most prestigious academies in the country.

Miami Anderson, 10, is the face of the women's football campaign

"Miami is now about to embark on her fourth year with Aston Villa, a remarkable achievement for any young player, let alone one of her age,” said Ivan.

Recently the West Bletchley youngster was selected by UEFA to be the face of their massive advertisement campaign called ‘There's no stopping the unstoppable’.

With the hashtag #WePlayStrong, the campaign is to be aired at the Women's Euros inside the stadiums before and after the games as well as on European television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an incredible honour and an unprecedented opportunity for a young player from our town. Her image is now being broadcast globally, inspiring countless young girls and boys to pursue their dreams in football,” said her dad.

He hopes Miami’s story will serve as a powerful source of inspiration for other young aspiring athletes in Milton Keynes.

"It highlights the incredible talent nurtured within our community and underscores the growing prominence of women's football, showcasing that with dedication and passion, local dreams can indeed reach a global audience.

"Her journey from local pitches to a national academy and now to a global UEFA campaign is a testament to what can be achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miami trains for two hours on a Tuesday and two hours on a Thursday, as well as playing matches on Saturdays. On her ‘off days’ she also attends Kofa

On off days she will also attend KOFA MK (Kick Off Academy Milton Keynes) as well as JM Elite Coaching to hone her skills.

You can follow Miami’s story on Instagram here.