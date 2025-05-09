Milton Keynes Astronomical Society features as part of BBC’s Sky at Night programme
During the episode, presenter Pete Lawrence talks to members of the society about Mars, and what else to look out for in the lighter summer night skies.
Filming took place at the society’s headquarters at Rectory Cottages in Bletchley, with members providing telescopes, technical expertise and logistical assistance.
Astrophotography contributed by the society’s members was considered for inclusion, while the society collated astronomical posters and member-submitted photographs which were displayed in the premises during filming.
“We are honoured to be part of a programme with such a rich legacy in science communication,” said an MKAS spokesperson.
“This collaboration aligns with our mission to make astronomy accessible and inspire curiosity about the universe.”
Established in 1972, the MKAS has the mission to spread the interest and enjoyment of astronomy to people of all ages in and around Milton Keynes.
The society’s next meeting takes place at Rectory Cottages at 8pm on Friday May 9, with its Director of Observation expected to highlight astronomical events occurring in the skies.
The Sky at Night is one of the BBC’s longest-running TV programmes, first airing in 1957. It was presented by amateur astronomer Sir Patrick Moore from 1957 until his death in December 2012.
The episode featuring MKAS is due to air on Monday May 12 at 10pm on BBC Four, and will also be available to catch up afterwards via the iPlayer.