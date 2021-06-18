Milton Keynes mum completes ration challenge to support Syrian refugees

Rhian Evans has taken on the challenge of living off rations doled out in Syrian Refugee camps for one week.

The mother from Milton Keynes wanted to raise awareness of the minimal amount of food a large group of people are forced to survive on.

She is undertaking the Concern Worldwide Ration Challenge, the charity supplies individuals willing to fast on small rations, with food and recipes which allow them to live off minimal amounts.

Rhian Evans

The money raised by these fasts goes towards emergency food, hygiene kits and life-saving support, which can help those stuck in refugee camps in Jordan, Rhian's fundraising page can be found here.

Speaking to the MK Citizen on the final day of the challenge Rhian outlined the dramatic effect the challenge has had on her. She said: It's been really eye-opening it's both one of the hardest and life-changing things I've done.

"It really has shown me how much food is wasted and how lucky we are. It's had a really profound effect on me."

When asked what would be the treat meal tomorrow after the challenge, Rhian was quick to point out how uncomfortable that idea made her. She commented: "Earlier in the week, I was thinking about what I might have.

One of Rhian's rice meals

"We're going out for one of my children's birthdays tomorrow, and I was thinking I might have a hotdog and fries, but now that doesn't really feel right. Treat meals aren't an option for the people in these camps."

During the challenge a friend informed Rhian of the harrowing, fly-on-the-wall, BAFTA-winning documentary For Sama. The documentary follows Syrian journalist Waad Al-Kateab as she tries to survive along with her family in Aleppo during the Syrian Civil War.

The award-winning feature is an incredibly tough watch, the journalist and her doctor husband are surrounded by death, life-changing injuries and destruction throughout. The Milton Keynes mum commented on the documentary: "It had such an impact on me. They're just like you and me.

"Trying to raise their family, and look after their children. This week has really restored my faith in people. I set the target of £200, after the year that everyone's had, I thought that was a reasonable total, I've just raised over £1,300. It lifts your spirits. it's been so encouraging."

Rhian's weekly rations

The key to persevering through the week of rations is making a little bit of food go a long way. Cooking rice for 45 minutes, to get a greater porridge-like substance. Using small amounts of flour and protein to live off and creating flatbread from the sparse ingredients provided.

The situation the refugees are living on has been exasperated by the pandemic. With food supplies low, Rhian plans to take on another challenge next year. She is hoping to raise further funds by both fasting and spending a week living in a tent at the same time, as a survival exercise not a fun weekend with marshmallows round the fire.