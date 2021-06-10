Milton Keynes teacher writes captivating story book to help children cope with anxiety

A local special needs teacher and author has published a heartwarming story book designed to help children understand their anxiety.

Sarah Atherton has called the book Bella's Butterflies, and it tells the story of a little girl who gets anxious about school.

The book jacket says: "Bella doesn’t want to go to school. She doesn’t want to do her math test, and her tummy feels weird. Bella’s teacher says she has butterflies in her tummy. How strange! Could that really be true? And how will she get them out? Find out in this heart-warming story about childhood anxiety."

Sarah Atherton

Published by Sage's Tower Publishing and illustrated by Chrish Vindhy, the book was released this week and can be bought for £7.99 on Amazon here.

Sarah is a special educational needs coordinator at Bishop Parker Catholic School and St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Primary School, which are both in Bletchley.

She wrote the book whilst undergoing gruelling chemotherapy for breast cancer, from which she is now happily in remission.

She lives in Bletchley with her husband, two grown-up children and a very spoilt cat and enjoys taking long walks, playing badminton, watching ice hockey and drinking coffee.