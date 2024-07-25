New specialist units to be built as number of children with autism doubles over recent years in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two more specialist teaching units are to be built by the council for the growing number of children with autism in MK.

Over the past nine years, the number of children diagnosed with autism and needing support has almost doubled in the city.

As a result, the council plans to invest more than £660,000 to expand the number of local school places and support for these youngsters..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move is part of wider work to support the rising number of youngsters with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) as the city grows.

More support is being provided for children in Milton Keynes with autism

This latest investment will allow the creation of specialist teaching units for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) at two schools - Bradwell Village School and Priory Common School.

A decision to go ahead with the work is set for 30 July.

The two dedicated units would provide places for an additional 36 pupils across the two sites including teaching spaces with breakout areas, intervention rooms and outdoor play areas.

Construction work, which includes some internal remodelling as well as extra buildings, would begin next year with places expected to be ready for September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion of these two schools is one of several projects the City Council is looking to take forward to increase local support for children and families with SEND.

Between 2015 and 2023, the number of children with EHCPs in Milton Keynes rose by 40%, whilst the number of children with autism has almost doubled.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “We continue to expand our network of specialist local support for young people with additional needs. We already have six excellent special schools in Milton Keynes and another seven with specialist departments but as the city continues to grow, we expect increased demand for places. We know these additional teaching units will be a welcome boost to these inclusive schools and the communities they serve.”