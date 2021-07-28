New walk-in Covid vaccination centre opens for a day just outside Milton Keynes

A drop-in NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre will be at Cranfield University this Friday for anybody to have a vaccination.

There is no need to book an appointment and people do not need an NHS number or to be registered with a GP to attend

The vaccination centre will be offering the Pfizer vaccination to anyone over 18. Both first and second dose jabs are being offered. But the second dose can only be given to those who have waited a minimum of eight weeks from their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This means those attending for a second dose will need to have had their first jab either on or before 4 June.

No appointment is needed for a jab

The vaccination centre will be based at Cranfield University Sports Hall with free parking available.

Philip Aspinall, Chief Operating Officer at Cranfield University, said: “We are delighted to be playing our part in supporting the heroic efforts of the NHS. I’d urge all our staff, students and the local community, who have not yet had the opportunity to take advantage of the vaccination programme, to pop along this Friday and get your jab.”