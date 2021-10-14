Over 50s in Milton Keynes can pop to Asda supermarket to get their Covid booster jab without an appointment

Local health bosses are making it easier for over 50s in Milton Keynes to get their Covid booster jab.

People in that age group, plus frontline health or social care workers of any age, can now walk in to various vaccination venues without making an appointment first.

One of the venues is Asda pharmacy, based in the Bletcham Way store. Five other local pharmacies are also on the list, plus the city's two official vaccination centres at Saxon Court and the Open University.

The booster jab is important, say health chiefs in MK

Leaders at NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) have expanded the opportunities for the public to booster vaccination by taking away the need to pre-book.

So far, thousands of people have already been invited by text, email and letter encouraging them to book in through the national booking service.

Now, any BLMK resident who meets the current criteria does not need to wait for an invitation.

To meet the criteria, they must have proof that it is at least six months since they had their second dose of the vaccine. They must be aged 50 or over or live in a residential care homes for older adults.

Any frontline health and social care worker is eligible, along with all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19.

Adult carers or adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals also meet the criteria.

The walk-in service is provided at the locations below:

* Saxon Court vaccination centre, Avebury Blvd, Central Milton Keynes.

* Asda Pharmacy, Bletcham Way, Bletchley.

* Jardines Pharmacy, Oakridge Park.

* McLaren Pharmacy, St James Street, New Bradwell.

*Jardines Pharmacy, Neath Hill.

* Jardines Pharmacy, Brooklands.

* Peak Pharmacy, Melrose Avenue, Bletchley.

* Open University vaccination centre, Michael Young Building, Walton.

Geraint Davies, director of performance and governance at BLMK CCG said: “We know that making access to vaccinations as easy as possible for the public, increases take up. I'm delighted to say we are now able to offer walk-in vaccinations for booster vaccinations for Covid-19. This means that to get that all important booster as we head into winter, local people can visit any of the vaccination centres in BLMK which includes large vaccination sites and community pharmacy sites.”

“Alongside the offer of a flu vaccination, the local population can ensure they are protected for themselves and their loved ones before the winter period.”

Vicky Head, Director of Public Health Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes Councils, said: "Covid-19 infection rates in BLMK remain very high. Vaccination has weakened the link between infection and serious illness but Covid-19 is still disrupting our lives and harming the most vulnerable.

"We know that protection from the vaccine does drop over time, and the booster vaccination will give those of us at greatest risk important extra protection. It’s great to know that it is now even easier to get your booster and I’d encourage you to get your booster as soon as you are eligible.”