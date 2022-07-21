People in Milton Keynes urged to be more tolerant about noisy neighbours this summer

Every year the council receives more than 2,000 complaints about noise and these range from loud music and parties to children playing loudly in a garden.

During the summer months, when windows are open and more people are outside, noise disturbance is by far the most common anti-social behaviour reported..

While environmental officers will investigate serious complaints, they want to remind people that some tolerance is needed - particularly with one-off noises such as a party or the sound of children playing outside.

Many one-off noises will not be investigated by the council

In addition, they are asking local people to be tolerant of their neighbours’ occasional DIY or barbecues.

MK Council receives over 2,000 noise complaints each year and this summer they are asking people to consider the impact of their noise on neighbours. But they are reminding everyone that the sound of a single party or children playing is not necessarily considered a nuisance.

The council also does not intervene if the noise comes from reasonable domestic activities such as neighbours shutting doors or walking up and down stairs.

Cabinet member for Customer Services Cllr Paul Trendall said: “Repeated loud noise can be frustrating and when it’s unreasonable we are able to help.

“We do ask people to think twice before reporting sounds that no court in the land would consider unreasonable, such as children splashing in a paddling pool over the school holidays or a very occasional late party.”

If you’re disturbed by noise from a neighbour and do not think they will react angrily, the council suggests approaching them and explaining politely that you’re being disturbed.

If there is ongoing and substantial noise, you can report it to the council using a online form or by using The Noise App which can be downloaded from the App Store. The App allows people to record noise on a smart phone and each recording is time stamped.

If a noise is assessed to be unreasonable and excessive, legal action may be taken.

.The most noise common complaints made to the MK Council are for:

• Loud music

• Parties

• Children playing

• Barking dogs