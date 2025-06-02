Photos released of teenager who died in Bletchley house fire

Police have released photos of a teenage girl who died in a house fire in Bletchley on Friday May 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Eyre, 15, died at the scene of the incident on St Patrick’s Way, despite firefighters providing immediate emergency care to the teenager.

A 67-year-old woman also died at the scene of the blaze, however she has not been named by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigations into the incident continue, with neither victim having formally been identified.

Ann Eyre, 15, died following a house fire at St Patrick's Way in Bletchley on May 30

Five crews from Bucks Fire and Rescue were called to the two-storey property at just after midday on May 30, with firefighters rescuing Eyre and the other victim from the property.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, using six sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

St Patrick’s Way was temporarily closed on May 30 but reopened later in the day, with police thanking the public for their patience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A next door neighbour described to the BBC how they heard "loud screams" and said another of his neighbours shouted for someone to "break the door".

Firefighters provided immediate emergency care to Ann Eyre, however she died at the scene of the incident in Bletchley

The man, identified only as Gabriel, also told the BBC that he was "very shocked" by what happened, and described the incident as "unimaginable and tragic."

Police said they were asking people to respect the family’s privacy and that their thoughts were with the loved ones of the victims of the fire.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or make a report via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43250265711.