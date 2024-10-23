Poignant search is launched for homes for 8 children in need of adoption in Milton Keynes

Adoptive homes are needed for eight young children in Milton Keynes

During National Adoption Week this week, the city’s adoption team is trying to find eight MK children their ‘forever families’.

Milton Keynes City Council shares an adoption service called Adoption Connects with Central Bedfordshire Council. In the past five years, the team has helped 83 children in Milton Keynes to find an adoptive family, but there are still more children waiting to be matched.

An adoption readiness tool is available online for anyone considering adoption. It provides answers to essential questions, offers hints and tips, and helps create a personalised plan so local people can make an informed decision about adoption.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: "Our adoptive parents in MK provide the most wonderful support for the children in their care. We know of eight local children currently waiting to find their forever family, whether that be a single person, a couple who do not have children or established families. “We want anyone considering adoption to feel comfortable and confident with the process which is why we encourage people to attend our upcoming information sessions.”

Adoption Connects offers a wide range of free services from training and advice through to financial support and regular social events.

On 14 November, Adoption Connects is hosting an hour-long online information session to outline the adoption process plus the resources and support available.

Anyone considering being an adoptive parent is welcome to join it and there will be an opportunity to ask questions and find out more about what is involved.

To learn more visit here or contact Adoption Connects on [email protected] or call them on 0300 300 8090.