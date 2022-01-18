Popular Milton Keynes Latin dance teacher sadly dies

Popular Milton Keynes Latin dance teacher Rudy B Sbkero has sadly passed away.

Co-organiser at 8danceuk, the iconic figure was very well known among the city's dance community.

His family have this week launched a fundraising page in his memory, with the intention of making Rudy's dreams come true and finish projects he had started.

Rudy B Sbkero

His daughters said: "For those of you who knew our Rudy, he was a remarkable, iconic figure with the most warmest heart who invested his life and Soul into Latin dance and teaching....Rudy inspired people to dance, bringing major happiness to all the students he taught."

They added: "Our dad played a special role in the Latin dance community. His passion for teaching, music and especially just wanting to put a smile on others faces is completely irreplaceable. He created energetic, warm and comfortable environments for people to dance, laugh and simply enjoy life.

"As his daughters, we would love to continue dad's legacy, and carry through the many ventures and projects that he was in the process of fulfilling."

The girls added poignantly: "He gave his life to make others happy."

You can view their fundraising page here. The aim is to raise £20,000 to fund projects such as making Latin dance more accessible to everyone and creating music with his daughter with the intent that the music will help and inspire others through difficult times.

The family tribute reads: "Rudy was a fantastic father, a loving husband, beautiful son and caring sibling. He loved making people happy and graciously committed much of his time to the teaching and promoting of Latin dance. However, his primary focus was making his family happy and I will always be grateful for his love, time and energy."