Son of Rod Stewart throws weight behind Ukrainian appeal with fellow Milton Keynes ice hockey players

Milton Keynes Lightning Ice Hockey Club is supporting the campaign to aid Ukrainian refugees fleeing the invasion of their country by Russian forces.

Working with the team’s supporters committee, the club board has launched three fundraising and support activities.

Pictured at the launch are MK Lightning players Liam Stewart, who is the son of singing legend Rod Stewart, and Sean Norris holding a Ukrainian flag.

A club statement said: “Milton Keynes Lightning does not tolerate or support the invasion of Ukraine by Putin and the Russian Government. As an MK Ice Hockey Club Board we have agreed that we will not collaborate or work with any parties or companies backed by or connected to the Russian State."

This week the club is raffling ten Ukrainian design jerseys online here and another 10 to be raffled at Saturday’s game at Planet Ice against Leeds Knights. Ironically the opposition’s colours are blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukraine flag.

There will be MKL Ukraine flags and limited edition pucks available for purchase at the National Ice Hockey League game. Lightning regularly attract home attendances of up to 2,000 fans.

In addition the club is asking supporters to donate anything to support the Bedford, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes Ukraine support group – offering to deliver anything taken to the rink.

These can also be delivered direct to the group at its 50 Tanners Drive Blakelands, Milton Keynes, MK14 5BW headquarters. Lightning is publicising the BAMK web link here.

The club is covering all the production costs of jerseys and merchandise and pass will pass on 100 per cent of the proceeds to the DEC Ukraine appeal.

At last Friday’s game the team forewent the usual national anthem in favour of playing the Ukraine anthem before the game and as the team’s lined up on the ice the arena was bathed in the colours of the country’s flag.