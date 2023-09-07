Special sensory garden built in memory of little girl killed in Milton Keynes dog attack
A special sensory garden has been built at a city primary school in memory of Alice Stones, the four-year-old girl killed by a dog in her Milton Keynes back garden.
Alice was a popular member of the reception class at Moorlands Primary School on Beanhill, where staff and pupils were devastated at the tragedy.
The school vowed to build a sensory garden in the playground in memory of Alice and launched a fundraising campaign to pay for it.
Their efforts reached the ears of a member of the Freemasons in MK and he approached his lodge, Roman Way, for a donation.
"It was decided that they would go further and see if the school would allow them to build the garden for them at no cost,” said a masonic spokesman.
Moorlands agreed with “their blessings and tears of joy”, he said.
"The whole project has been performed like BBC's DIY SOS programme, with a total of four lodges coming together to help the community in time of grief. From the start of planning and getting people together to build, it has taken four months.”
Tomorrow (Friday) is the grand opening ceremony of the new area, which is simply called Alice’s Garden.
The little girl lost her life on January 31 this year when the family’s dog turned on her as she was playing the the garden of her home on Netherfield.
Police destroyed the large dog and said it was not a banned breed. They have never divulged which breed it was.