Figures from the Department of Education have revealed that 191 suspensions were handed out for racist abuse in Milton Keynes schools during the last 10 academic terms.

The figures cover from the 2020-2021 through to the 2023-2024 academic terms.

Of those, 38 were issued in the 2023-2024 autumn term, up from 14 three years previously.

The number of suspensions issued for racist abuse across the country has almost doubled in three years, from 2,628 in the 2020-2021 autumn term up to 4,966 last year.

More than 200 suspensions have been issued to pupil at schools across Milton Keynes over the past 10 terms for incidents of racist abuse

In total, 33,440 suspensions were issued nationally over the course of the previous 10 terms.

More than 346,000 school suspensions were issued across England during the 2023-2024 autumn term, more than double the 160,000 issued three years earlier.

Of those suspensions, 2,835 were at schools in Milton Keynes.

Racist abuse contributed towards 1.4 per cent of all school suspensions during the 2023-2024 autumn term, down from 1.6 per cent the term before.

A total of 190 permanent exclusions for racist incidents were issued to pupils across the country over the last 10 terms, with none of these recorded in Milton Keynes.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "These figures are unacceptable. We are clear that racism and discrimination have absolutely no place in our schools, nor in our society.

"We will always support our hard-working teachers to provide safe and calm classrooms so that every child can achieve and thrive.

"But we know there is more to do, and we are looking closely at how we can go further to support teachers and drive up standards for all our children."