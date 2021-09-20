This is how you can get paid to shop in Waitrose in Milton Keynes

Mystery shoppers Waitrose and Ocado are being recruited in Milton Keynes.

Redwigwam, a temporary work booking platform, is recruiting for the roles this week.

A mystery shopper poses as a normal shopper to ensure low item stock is replenished on time. They received a fixed fee for their services.

Mystery shoppers needed

With a timeframe to complete the assignment, the mystery shopper enters the shop asking staff a range of questions about the product that is either missing and in the warehouse, or has the wrong ticket price on or is faulty.

The aim of the visit is to ensure any issues before going in are corrected and the product is ready to be sold to customers.

The mystery shoppers are required to purchase the product, to later be reimbursed by Redwigwam – and receive a fee for completing the work.

Mystery shopping jobs have included shopping for everything from pizzas and cakes to wine and gin.

A spokesperson for Redwigwam said: “Mystery shopping is important as it helps to improve customer service.

“Brands increasingly use external parties to evaluate the retail and sales process from a customer’s point of view. Brands can often learn about issues they never imagined or assumed would be a problem.”

Redwigwam works with some of the biggest blue-chip companies in the UK, including Coca-Cola, Argos, Sodexo, Land Rover, Tesco and Kellogg’s.