Unique hats inspired by the Queen to be auctioned online for charity in Milton Keynes

The collection of 15 headpieces, which is entitled Hats Fit For A Queen, is inspired by the seven decades of The Queen’s reign.

It includes pieces by Royal milliners Stephen Jones OBE and Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

The hats are being auctioned in aid of Brain Tumour Research, a national charity based in Shenley Pavilions, MK, and bids can be placed until midnight on June 12.

The striking hats are being auctioned online

They each have a name and these include The Emerald Lilibet, Platinum Jubilee Top Hat, Just Picked From The Garden and 90s Nouveau.

They will be on display in the prestigious Queen’s Stand at Epsom Downs Racecourse during The Cazoo Derby, which will take place during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3 and 4, when Her Majesty The Queen is expected to attend her 73rd Derby Day.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are proud and delighted to be involved in this project, which is a new collaboration between Brain Tumour Research, Go Epsom, The British Hat Guild and Epsom Downs Racecourse.

“The British Hat Guild’s generous contribution of these regal hats will raise crucial awareness and the online auction will help fund vital research as we work towards finding a cure for all types of brain tumour.”

Each hat represent a period of the Queen's reign

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours to speed up new treatments for patients and ultimately find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.