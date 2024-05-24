Victorian weekend returns to Milton Keynes Museum by Royal appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the era of exploration and discovery and in June Milton Keynes Museum turns back the clock to experience Victorian life – with Queen Victoria putting in an appearance.

Re-enactors the Die Hards will be standing to attention when Her Majesty inspects her troops at 2pm daily, before attending afternoon tea in the marquee.

Neil Story will be telling tales of Victorian life with interactive Punch and Judy shows taking place across both days too.

A Cabinet of Curiosities tent will include all kinds of unusual exhibits, along with a trip to the Victorian schoolroom – backchat or misbehave at your peril.

MK Museum invites you to go back in time to the reign of Queen Victoria

And if you think filling the washing machine is a trauma, get busy in the laundry room – dolly tubs and mangles are much more laborious.

Feeling peckish? In the cottage, visitors will be able to assist the volunteers making yummy Welsh cakes.

Add Victorian traders, lacemaking and pole lathing, games including egg and spoon, quoits, croquet and coconut shy, and you can be sure of a fun time.

Victorian medicine will come under the spotlight in the pharmacy, and if you want to replicate a Victorian garden, the best place to start is with a tour of the Museum's beautiful outdoor spaces.

Children’s craft activities will include making peg dolls and zoetrope.

But the great weekend does come with a word of caution – the Ragged Victorians will also be roaming the grounds, and when not sharing their stories of days gone by, given the chance, they might just pick a pocket or two.

“The Victorian Weekend is a highlight of our calendar, and we are going all out to make sure that this year's event comes with all of the associated bells and whistles,” said Museum director Bill Griffiths, “We've got music too, with Wolverton Town Band, an accordion player, and Morris dancers shaking their bells accordingly.

“We can't wait to take you back in time at this fun packed event.”

All the usual museum attractions will also be open, so roll-up, roll-up for as much exuberant entertainment as you can handle on June 8 & June 9

Standard admission prices apply – with FREE entry for the following 12 months.