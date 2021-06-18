Video captures mysterious air siren sound waking up residents in Milton Keynes

MK Citizen reader, Joe Gilbert's home CCTV security camera captured the unexplained air siren sound that has been waking up residents.

People in Milton Keynes have been complaining on community Facebook groups about an unexplained siren sound that can be heard at 5am.

The video clearly shows an air siren sound going off last Saturday at 10am in the Simpson area.

Commenters in the Simpson and Ashland Facebook group haven't got to the bottom of where the noise is coming from and who is responsible. Nine different people confirmed they have heard this noise, none were any the wiser as to where it has come from.

One person was confident it was different to the MK Stadium alarm, which had previously been suggested as the cause of the noise.

Random siren noises are not a new phenomenon in Milton Keynes. In March another MK Citizen reader contacted us enquiring about a startling noise which went off in the middle of the night.

This one was heard in a different part of Milton Keynes originating from Tinkers Bridge. The MK Citizen contacted a number of organisations and officials to try and work out where the siren sound came from. Conversations with officials from Stadium MK, South Central Ambulance, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service, and the Environmental Agency left us none the wiser as to where the noise was coming from.

Stadium MK confirms its alarm system did not go off at that time, it didn't fit the time frame for any firefighter call outs, South Central Ambulance claims it doesn't have an air siren capable of that noise on site in Milton Keynes, and there were no flood warnings at the time reported.

Last year we ran two stories regarding mysterious siren noises and Reddit threads have been dedicated to this puzzle as well.