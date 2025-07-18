WATCH: 'Ali G' makes comeback alongside the legendary General Levy for Milton Keynes Reggae Land festival

A video of ‘Ali G’ seemingly making a comeback after 12 years to promote the city’s Reggae Land festival is set to go viral on social media.

The film shows the iconic comedy hero waking up at the crack of dawn to chauffer MC General Levy to the massive event, which attracts tens of thousands of people to the Milton Keynes National Bowl.

The pair rap along to Incredible by M Beat and share a packet of crisps before arriving – at the wrong venue. Instead of the Milton Keynes bowl they are at a Hollywood Bowl bowling alley.

The film ends by promoting the real event, which is to be held on August 2 and August 3. General Levy will perform on the Saturday.

The promotional video hit social media this week – and many people were fooled into thinking Ali G – hit of Da Ali G Show in the early 2000s, had been brought back out of retirement by his creator and actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

A faux-streetwise poseur from Staines, Ali (aka Alistair Graham) spoke in rude boy-style English to conduct interviews on the show with unsuspecting subjects who had no idea they were being set up.

But in fact, the Reggae Land promotional video is a also a set-up. For Ali G is played by impersonator Dani B, a spokesperson for Reggae Land has admitted.

“Watch the video and tell us you weren't fooled for a minute!” they said.

Meanwhile Reggae Land 2025 line-up is complete, with a heavyweight mix of more than 90 artists set to perform across five stages at the Bowl.

They include Dexta Daps, Mavado, Little Lion Sound, Chronixx, Capleton, Steel Pulse, Gyptian, Alpha Blondy, Kabaka Pyramid, Protoje, Tanya Stephens, Spragga Benz, Morgan Heritage, Iration Steppas, Mungo’s Hi Fi, Mad Professor, and Aba Shanti-I.

There will also be a Caribbean food village with 70 plus vendors and a reggae flea market..

This year the festival is expected to welcome more than 100,000 attendees, making it one of the largest reggae gatherings in Europe.

"With unmatched vibes and a line-up that spans legends to rising stars, this is an essential date in the summer festival calendar,” said the spokesperson.

Tickets can be purchased here.