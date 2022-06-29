Win one of four family tickets to the Silverstone Interactive Museum

In that time it has welcomed over 140,000 visitors including members of the Royal family, Formula 1 stars and A List celebrity guests all who have come to find out more about the stars, stories and science behind British Motor Racing.

The Silverstone Interactive Museum has been designed to inspire the next generation and has over 60 hands-on exhibits where visitors can try out a wide variety of activities – from operating a wind tunnel, piloting a Wellington bomber, taking part in a pit stop and climbing into a replica Grand Prix car. Visitors can even see whether they have got what it takes to commentate on a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

In addition to the hands-on fun, the museum features some of the most iconic cars and bikes that have played a part in the 70-year history of Silverstone circuit including recent Formula 1 cars, Mansell’s iconic “Red 5”, an E.R.A from the first ever Grand Prix held at the venue in 1948 and Barry Sheene’s 1979 Suzuki motorbike.

Silverstone Interactive Museum

Rounding off a visit is the thrilling immersive film show – the ultimate lap of Silverstone – bringing together some of the circuit’s most famous racing moments with commentary from Murray Walker, Martin Brundle and David Croft.

Included in the price of a ticket is access to the Silverstone Heritage Track Trail which gives visitors the opportunity to walk the original section of race circuit and get up close to the current track to enjoy any racing activity taking place.

This summer the Silverstone Museum will be open seven days a week and they are offering an exclusive saving of 30% off tickets when you book online using the link below.

To redeem this exclusive offer please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/ReaderOffer.

This offer is for 30% off the walk up prices, is not combinable with any other offer or promotion and is valid until 31/12/2022.

To enter the competition to WIN one of four FAMILY TICKETS answer the following question “How many interactive displays are there at the Silverstone Interactive Museum?

Email your answers through to [email protected] – the closing date for this competition is the 31st July 2022 and the winners will be notified within 14 days.

(answer = 60)