X Factor winner donates to young Milton Keynes performer battling aggressive blood cancer while fighting for government support

A 28-year old performer fighting blood cancer has received a donation from an X Factor winner after being left to navigate government funding by himself while undergoing intense chemotherapy treatment.

Joe Readman, a 28-year-old musical theatre performer from Milton Keynes, has been diagnosed with Burkitt’s lymphoma – an aggressive, fast-growing form of blood cancer.

But it is not the only battle he is facing, as he fights for government funding to help with the financial burdens which don’t just disappear because he is ill.

Thankfully he has received generous financial support through a GoFundMe page to help cover living expenses while he is unable to work.

Over £3,000 has been raised so far, with X Factor winner Joe McElderry, who follows him on social media, being among those who have donated.

“For the past four days I’ve been in hospital starting my chemotherapy journey,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that “this type of cancer is very aggressive… so I’ve got quite the fight ahead of me.”

Joe says that he first became worried after finding a swollen lymph node in his groin that lasted for three weeks. He also suffered from night sweats and extreme fatigue. He then fainted for the first time in his life, which prompted him to push for a GP referral.

The GP was concerned, suspecting an infection or something more sinister. Joe insisted on being seen the same day, fearing the worst.

That proactive decision may have helped to fast-track his diagnosis for a cancer growing “at 90%”, even faster than typical Burkitt’s lymphoma. He was admitted to hospital on 14 August and has now started the first of four planned rounds of chemotherapy.

He said: “It felt like my world had been turned completely upside down” adding that “the most difficult part was picking up the phone to tell my mum and my close friends and family.”

As a result of Joe’s intense chemotherapy, he is unable to work. This has added a huge financial pressure to cover rent and living costs. Joe has been desperately trying to apply for financial support from the government, but is yet to receive any.

“Getting government funding is definitely something I’m in the process of doing,” he said.

“My local Macmillan branch is proving nearly impossible to get a hold of, and it seems like I keep getting bounced around and asked to phone different places and apply elsewhere. I am still waiting to hear anything regarding my PIP application.”

Meanwhile, his mother has been travelling for over eight hours to stay with Joe in London during his one-two week chemotherapy cycles, as well as buying what she can to make him as comfortable as possible in hospital.

All of these expenses are adding a financial burden during this terrifying time for Joe and his mum.

“The turnaround between my diagnosis and my treatment was pretty immediate.

“This means that I’ve been trying to claim benefits in between chemotherapy treatments (which completely wipe me out) during my last two weeks in the hospital ward.

“I think it’s disgraceful that the responsibility to seek financial help is left to the person receiving care and that there isn’t somebody to help me do this.”

You can support Joe by sharing or donating to his GoFundMe page.