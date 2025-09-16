Milton Keynes council proposes 3.8% rise to taxi and private-hire licensing fees

Taxi and private hire drivers in Milton Keynes face a rise in licensing fees from April 2026, under new proposals published by Milton Keynes City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes City Council has published proposals to increase most hackney carriage and private-hire licensing fees by roughly 3.8%, with the changes due to take effect from 1 April 2026 if approved.

The council says the rise is aligned with its income policy on inflation. The variation affects a wide range of licence types and related services under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976. Objections can be submitted in writing until 13 October 2025.

Key changes in the draft fee table include:

A Google Street View Image Of The Taxi Rank At South Walls Stafford. Free for use by all LDRS partners. Caption writer: Kerry Ashdown. Source URL: https://www.google.com/maps/@52.805702,-2.1124574,3a,75y,161.51h,37.3t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sJVxsh-uvmYRg

Private hire operator licences (annual):

1–4 vehicles: £424.00 (from £408.50)

5–10 vehicles: £565.00 (from £544.50)

11–50 vehicles: £1,130.00 (from £1,088.50)

50+ vehicles: £1,696.50 (from £1,634.50)

Private hire operator licences (5-year):

1–4 vehicles: £1,272.00 (from £1,225.50)

5–10 vehicles: £1,696.50 (from £1,634.50)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combined driver’s licence (initial, 3-year): £305.00 (from £294.00)

Combined driver’s licence (renewal, 3-year): £285.50 (from £275.00)

Private hire vehicle (new): £390.00 (from £376.00)

Private hire vehicle (renewal): £384.00 (from £370.00)

Hackney carriage vehicle (new): £394.50 (from £380.00)

Hackney carriage vehicle (renewal): £386.50 (from £372.50)

Smaller administrative charges have also been adjusted: replacement licences, badges, plate magnets and vehicle transfer fees have modest increases. The private hire door sign fee remains unchanged at £3.50.

How to view the full fee table and object

Copies of the full notice and the detailed fee table are available on request by email. Appointments to view the notice in person at the Civic Offices (1 Saxon Gate East, Milton Keynes) can be arranged via the same address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formal objections must be made in writing to Adele Wearing, Strategic Lead – Taxi Licensing & Passenger Transport, Milton Keynes City Council, Civic Offices, 1 Saxon Gate East, Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ, or sent via email. The deadline for objections is 13 October 2025.

What happens next

If no objections are received by 13 October, or if all objections are withdrawn, the revised fees will come into force on 1 April 2026. If objections are submitted and not withdrawn, the council will consider them before deciding whether to implement the increases in full, with modifications, or not at all.

The consultation gives drivers, operators and members of the public an opportunity to review the proposed charges and raise any concerns ahead of the council’s final decision.

You can view this and other planning applications on the Public Notice Portal.