Milton Keynes councillor calls on Government to accept veteran card as form of voting ID
Issued by the Government, anyone who was in the regulars or reserves for the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, or Royal Marines is eligible for a veteran card.
The card was launched in January, and requires applicants to provide their National Insurance number, dates of service, and a photo.
Although the card is issued by the Government, it was not on the list of accepted forms of ID for voting in elections.
However Milton Keynes City Council’s armed forces champion, Councillor Paul Trendall called on the council leader to write to the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner to ensure the veterans card be included as an acceptable form of Voter ID at future elections.
The card is an ID Card with a photo for serving personnel and is acceptable as photo ID for bus pass and free or discounted transport.
The minister responsible, Alex Norris MP, has since confirmed that the Government has committed to adding the card to the list of documents that are accepted at the polling station.
Cllr Trendall said: “I’m thrilled that the Government has committed to adding the Veteran Card to the list of accepted forms of Voter ID, this news will be welcomed by veterans across the city.”
Voters have been required to bring photographic identification for certain elections in the UK since May 2023.
This came after parliament passed the Elections Act in April 2022.