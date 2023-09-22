Ticket news as Take That confirm tour date in Milton Keynes next year with Olly Murs

Take That confirmed a new album and tour for 2024, which will include a date at Stadium MK

After a few days of hype and speculation, Take That have confirmed a new album and forthcoming UK tour will see them head to Milton Keynes next year.

Fans were whipped into a frenzy after the band’s logo appeared on the side of Stadium MK on Wednesday, teasing a return to the ground for the first time since 2019.

This morning (Friday), their ninth studio album This Life was announced, along with a tour for 2024 was confirmed, with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald to perform at the home of MK Dons at the end of May.

Not only will the trio be on stage, but Olly Murs will also join them on tour as their special guest.

“It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has thatfeeling of spreading your wings,letting out the old and bringing in the new,” commented the band.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new album-there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us comingback together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”

When and where will they be performing?

The all-important tour dates for Take That’s ‘This Life’ tour in 2024, with their date at Stadium MK confirmed for the end of May

Fans from Milton Keynes will want to book Thursday May 30, 2024 off work for when they head to Stadium MK.

The tour will take in 15 cities across 29 different dates through the summer. They will begin their tour in Sheffield in April, before heading to Leeds, Dublin, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Norwich, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Swansea and Bristol.

When will tickets go on sale?