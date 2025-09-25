Planning round-up: Host of road closures announced across Milton Keynes heading into autumn

Milton Keynes City Council has today issued a series of temporary traffic regulation orders that will see a number of road closures across the city and surrounding villages during October and early November.

The closures are required to allow telecoms companies, utility providers and contractors to carry out works including pole installations, cabling, ducting, and road maintenance.

Rainbow Drive, Leadenhall

Rainbow Drive will be closed between the entrance of the Southwest Leisure Centre car park and the northeast leisure centre parking area junction to allow Vodafone to install a pole. The closure will take place on 5, 12 and 26 October 2025, between 8am and 6pm each day. Diversions will run via Rainbow Drive, H7 Chaffron Way, Phoenix Drive and Moorgate.

Mount Pleasant, Stoke Goldington

Openreach will install a new telecoms pole and cabling on Mount Pleasant, Stoke Goldington, requiring a road closure on 9 and 10 October 2025 between 8am and 6pm. Traffic will be diverted via Stoke Goldington Road, Common Street, Ravenstone Mill Road and the B526.

Newport Road, Woburn Sands

A section of Newport Road, from its junction with Hillway to Bellway, will close for Openreach works to build joint boxes and lay ducts. The closure will take place overnight on 12 and 13 October 2025, from 5pm to 7am. The diversion will be via Cranfield Road and Lower End Road.

Multiple sites: Bletchley, Astwood, Newport Pagnell and Whitehouse

Anglian Water will carry out maintenance works requiring several temporary closures:

Buckingham Road, Bletchley outside number 153 will close on 30 and 31 October 2025 between 7pm and 5am. Diversions will be signed via Buckingham Road, Standing Way and Saxon Street.

Main Road, Astwood, between the A422 and Cranfield Road, will close on 6 October 2025 between 9:30am and 4:30pm. Access will be maintained during the closure.

Station Road, Newport Pagnell (northbound) from High Street to the car park entrance, will be closed continuously from 27 October to 5 November 2025. Temporary traffic lights will also operate on the High Street. Diversions will run via Station Road, Caldecotte Street, Spring Gardens and Bury Avenue.

Watling Street (V4), Milton Keynes between Calverton Lane and Barrosa Way will close on 13 and 14 October 2025, between 8pm and 6am. The diversion will be via Monks Way, Saxon Street and Dansteed Way.

Hampson Close, Bradwell

Separately, the council confirmed it has already made an order for Hampson Close in Bradwell. The street will be closed between numbers 2 and 31 on 29 and 30 September 2025, from 8am to 6pm each day, to allow Openreach to install a new telecoms pole and cabling. Access will be maintained for residents throughout the closure.

