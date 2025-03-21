Discover dopamine dressing, Great British hobbies, Ms Philippines Great Britain 2024 and more, in our brand new quirky episodes on Shots! TV.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our quirky episodes explore all things weird and wonderful.

1. Caught on Camera: Quirky fashions and extraordinary designers

In the first of a two-part series, we take a look at vintage fashion lovers and unique clothing designers. In the episode, we meet a stylist who encourages everyone to sport dopamine dresses, a fashion graduate turning football shirts into puffer jackets and a young woman who is obsessed with the 1950s. You can watch Caught on Camera: Quirky fashions and extraordinary designers to find out more.

2. The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 4

In this new series, we dive into the fascinating world of British hobbies. From ancient traditions to modern passions, get ready to explore what makes Britain’s hobbies truly unique. In a brand new episode, we visit one of the largest ever model railways in ‘O’ gauge and meet Ms Philippines Great Britain 2024. Watch The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 4 to learn more about the country's most unique pastimes.

3. The Verdict: How old is too old to live at home?

In The Verdict series, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we hear your thoughts on how old is too old to live with your parents and ministers' new proposal to ban criminals from certain public spaces. You can watch The Verdict: How old is too old to live at home? to hear thoughts from the British public.

4. Unconventional Brits: Episode 3

In the Unconventional Brits series, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In Unconventional Brits: Episode 3, we go to war at a lightsabre school, we learn some tricks with a young magician and we take a guided tour of Newcastle's underground tunnels.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Keep up with our latest videos, episodes and series by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .