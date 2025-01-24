This £100 coffee machine is now just £39.99 with 18 free Costa coffees

Bosh's Tassimo machines are among the simplest to use | Amazon

This Tassimo coffee machine deal is one of the best out there at the moment - especially when you compare the prices to Argos and Currys

Coffee pod machines have transformed the way we consume our caffeinated hot drinks. No more grinding, no more waiting for the percolation process, and no more messy grounds to get rid of.

With these clever little machines, you can just pop in a pod, press a button, and watch your perfect cup being poured out.

They're easy to use, easy to clean, incredibly quick, and consistently tasty.

They're quite cheap too, if you go for a basic one. Here's a deal on Amazon for the Tassimo "Suny", priced at £34.99. It's a very basic but compact machine that will pour out pod-based cups all day long.

But there's an even better deal than this on the same page. If you can afford an extra fiver, you can go for the posher Tassimo "Style" coffee machine, which usually costs over £100 - here it is on Argos for £100, and on Currys for £106.

It gets better than that though. The Amazon deal is for a starter bundle, so it comes with two packs of pods in the box. And they're Costa-branded pods.

The bundle includes 12 of Costa's Americano coffees, and six of the high-street brand's Latte coffees.

Bosch's Tassimo pods are among the most compact out there, and they slip in really easily to the capsule holder.

The Style machine is one of the easiest to use, too. There are no apps, no WiFi setup, just fill it with water, pop in a pod, press a single button, and the machine does the rest.

Amazon's discount represents a 67% saving over the recommended retail price for the bundle, but it is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will last.