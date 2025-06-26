Crush Cheer Academy makes history again for Milton Keynes!

By Claire Parr
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 10:28 BST

Team Passion athletes took to the competition mat again in Barcelona, Spain at Future Cheer!

Crush Cheer Academy athletes took to the competition mat again in Barcelona, Spain.

Team Passion travelled to the sunny city to participate at their second Future Cheer international competition with hopes of securing a bid for The Summit, Florida and possibly the inaugural European Summit, Lisbon - both in 2026.

Team bonding, training at a local cheerleading gym and making memories were all part of the 17 strong group’s trip.

2nd place for Passionplaceholder image
2nd place for Passion

Competition day arrived and with a great warm up, they headed to the mat to compete in one of the most competitive divisions in world cheerleading.

With a stunning performance, they placed second, missing the top spot by 0.02 of a mark!

An agonising wait until the final awards of the weekend meant nerves were high until the Summit bids were announced but eventually the team and coaches were able to celebrate with a bid to both competitions. Making Crush Cheer the first ever Milton Keynes team to not only compete at The Summit but also secure an invitation for a second time.

Milton Keynes cheerleaders were certainly making themselves known in Barcelona, with a number of teams from across MK and surrounding areas competing.

Passion won a second bid to The Summit and inaugural European Summit 2026placeholder image
Passion won a second bid to The Summit and inaugural European Summit 2026

Cheerleading is one of the biggest growing youth sports in the country. Athletes train a number of hours a week, working on a routine worthy to show off on the international stage. Training at Bletchley Leisure on a ‘dead’ floor isn’t easy but the dedicated group of coaches and athletes make it work.

Passion now start the climb again for 2 Summit competitions, along with other national events throughout the year.

If you are looking for a new sport for your child or interested in joining the travel team next season please visit crushcheeracademy.com or email [email protected]

Try outs are next week with new season training commencing in September.

Come and join the Crush family!

