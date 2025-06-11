Boss Warne hails Hepburn-Murphy as an ‘exciting addition’ to MK Dons squad

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy celebrates scoring for Crawley Town against Northampton Town in April (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Paul Warne has branded new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy an 'exciting addition' to the MK Dons squad.

The 26-year-old attacker has made the move from Crawley Town to Stadium MK, and Warne believes he ticks a number of important boxes as he builds a team capable of competing at the top end of Sky Bet League Two.

A former England Under-20 international, Hepburn-Murphy began his career at Aston Villa, and made his senior debut in the Premier League as a 16-year-old.

After leaving Villa following a number of loan spells, the Birmingham-born player enjoyed a two-year spell playing in the top flight in Cyprus, before returning to England to sign for Swindon Town.

He then joined Crawley last summer and netted 11 times as they were relegated from league one.

He has now made the switch to Stadium MK, and Warne is delighted to land his man.

“Rushian is a player I have watched over many seasons, and I like the qualities he can add to this team," said the MK Dons boss.

"I like to have pace, I like to have a goal threat at the top of the pitch and he’s a versatile forward, who can play in one of the three positions across the front line.

“He’s familiar with a few of the lads in the dressing room which will help with his integration.

"He’s somebody who wants to kick on with his career, he will be an exciting addition for now and in the future.

"We look forward to greeting him alongside the rest of the squad in pre-season.”

Sporting director Liam Sweeting also feels Hepburn-Murphy will bring something different to the MK forward line.

“We’re really pleased to get this deal over the line and welcome Rush to the club," said Sweeting.

"There was a competitive market for the player following his impressive output throughout last season - and it’s exciting he wants to join our journey in the next stage of his career.

“Rush will bring pace and directness to our top line and impressively produced 10 goals and four assists in League One, clearly showing his impact at a higher level.

"I have no doubt he will desire to build on that heading into the upcoming campaign."