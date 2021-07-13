Dons in talks about potential sale of Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser

MK Dons have rejected a bid for Scott Fraser, but remain in talks about a potential deal for the midfielder.

Fraser netted 14 goals in 50 games last season and was a key man for Dons as they finished 13th in League One.

The Scot had been heavily linked with a move to Hull City in the summer, and was not involved in the 3-1 win over King's Lynn Town on Tuesday night - Dons' first pre-season game of the campaign.

Speaking afterwards, Russell Martin confirmed a bid had been turned away by Dons, but they remained at the table to discuss Fraser's immediate future.

"We've rejected a bid, a good bid but discussions are ongoing and I didn't think it was right to include him tonight," he said. "There has been a lot of discussion about his future over the summer.

"He's come back and trained and is in great condition, but then it's come to light about this interest. People have eight weeks to get business done, but then wait to do it two weeks into pre-season.

"But that's all I can tell you really - we'll wait to see how that works out.

"We know what Scotty can bring, we saw it last season. If he stays, brilliant, fantastic. But if we get to a point when it's a good deal for everyone then so be it. We have players ready and lined up to take the mantle."

Scott Twine netted twice and Max Watters added a third in Dons' victory on Tuesday night, with other new signings Ethan Robson, Josh Martin, Aden Baldwin and Francoi Ravizzoli also getting an hour in the tank.

More new signings are on the horizon too, Martin admitted, but the new deals would not rely on the sale of Fraser.

He said: "We're hoping to have another one done by the end of the week but I don't want to put a timeline on it. There are three or four we want to bring in still, but when you're looking at good players, there are always others looking. We hope to get things done as soon as possible.