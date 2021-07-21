Eisa is an 'out-and-out finisher' and could fire Dons into the play-offs

Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa works best alongside a strike partner and comes alive with the ball at his feet in the penalty area.

The 27-year-old signed for Dons from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday night, becoming Dons' seventh signing of the summer.

Alan Swann, sports writer for the Peterborough Telegraph, watched Eisa in action for Posh during his two-year spell at the club and gave the Citizen the run-down on Russell Martin's latest signing.

"If you get the Mo Eisa of the first six months of his time at Posh you've found someone who could well score the goals to get you into the play-offs," Swann said.

"He formed a deadly partnership with Ivan Toney and scored 14 League One goals before Christmas. A change of shape led to Posh fielding just one striker and Toney was always going to be that man leaving Eisa pretty much on the sidelines for the rest of his time with us. His attitude never wavered though.

"Eisa really is an out-and-out finisher. He is very one-footed, lacks physique and is not the quickest, but comes alive in the penalty area. He likes to play on the shoulder of the last defender which used to lead to a frustrating number of offsides. He was particularly skilled at cutting in from the left onto his right foot and curling the ball into the opposite corner of the net. He did it twice at MK I believe!