Flinn reflects on Newport Pagnell Town’s late defeat in FA Vase final

Fine margins and one key chance was the difference in Newport Pagnell Town’s FA Vase defeat to Ascot United on Sunday, according to manager Gary Flinn.

Kai Walters’ 79th minute header was the difference between the sides, but not after Newport had twice hit the frame of the goal, and a huge chance for Jake Watkinson early in the second-half went begging.

Ascot too hit the bar as they came back into the game later in the second-period before Walters headed home man of the match Sean McCormack’s cross at the near post.

“It's a gutting scenario,” said Flinn afterwards. “It was all down to fine margins. In terms of opportunities, we were about the same. They just got that one the right suide of the post when ours when the wrong side. We had chances, but there is no fault or blame, it just wasn't our day to get them over the line.

“Getting to play here, the build-up this week, and to manage a team like this was a winning final in itself. But it just wasn't the cherry on the top of the cake.”

A nasty clash of heads between Newport skipper Russell Short and Ascot’s Rob Gerrard forced both off early in the first-half, something which Flinn said had a big impact on his game-plan.

He said: “The early substitution didn't help - Shorty got a nasty bang so we had to make that defensive substitution. We knew it would be a close game, and we had a plan but we could only really get one of those substitutes on because of the way the game went.”

Speaking immediately after the game, Flinn said the magnitude of the achievement - reaching back-to-back FA Vase finals - was yet to sink in with the emotions of defeat still very raw.

