Historic Swans are one win from Wembley after booking spot in Vase semi-final

Newport Pagnell Town are just one win away from a sensational appearance at Wembley Stadium in May after booking their spot in the FA Vase semi-finals on Saturday.

Nearly 500 travelling supporters made the trip to Shropshire to watch the 2-1 win over Whitchurch Alport, but were fearing the worst when the hosts went ahead after just three minutes, courtesy of skipper Sean Griffiths’ tap in.

The Swans were level 13 minutes later though when Jake Watkinson was taken out by Alport keeper Ellis Allen, allowing Ben Shepherd to smash his penalty down the middle to make it 1-1.

Conditions made it tough for both sides to play keep possession, but both had chances to take the lead go begging.

Newport though made one stick a minute before the hour when Danny Webb rolled home Watkinson’s ball as Swans took the lead in front of their travelling fans.

Keeper Martin Conway provided the late heroics to keep out Elikem Amenku late on to secure Newport’s spot in the final four.