LIVE: MK Dons vs Sunderland - get the latest from Stadium MK

Liam Manning takes charge of his first game for MK Dons this afternoon, taking on Sunderland.

By Toby Lock
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 1:30 pm
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland

Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:10

  • Liam Manning takes charge of his first game since taking over
  • It’s defeat for the new man though
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:10

MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland: Manning’s Dons beaten by Black Cats

MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland

It’s defeat first time out for Liam Manning in another thriller for MK Dons this season

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:57

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland

A losing start to life at MK Dons for Liam Manning, but another enthralling game from this young squad.

Parrott the real stand-out this afternoon, taking his goal brilliantly and having quite a few decent chances to get Dons back on level terms.

Fisher made up for his earlier error to deny Gooch from the spot, but despite some late huff and puff, Sunderland were able to claim victory.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:48

Stoppage time...

SEVEN minutes!

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:45

87 mins: Martin comes on

Josh Martin replaces Tennai Watson

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:43

86 mins: Boateng time

Hiram Boateng comes on for Scott Twine.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:41

84 mins: SAVED!

Fisher guesses right, it’s a poor one from Gooch but Fisher saves!

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:40

83 mins: Darling gives away a penalty

Silly from Darling, grabs Stewart and pulls him back as he goes past him. No choice but to award the penalty.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:38

78 mins: Big appeals for a red card

It was never going to be given, but Twine was racing through with a few Sunderland defenders, he’s clipped by Flanagan and sent sprawling but it was never a red card. Flanagan goes into the book.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:32

75 mins: Eisa makes way

Josh McEachran makes his return to the first team action, replacing Mo Eisa for the final 15 minutes

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:15

57 mins: Dons are back in it

Ethan Robson did brilliantly to spark a move for Dons there, winning it in the centre of the park, leaping past two challenges before slipping in Troy Parrott. Still with a lot to do, be took a touch to compose himself before lashing past Burge from 15 yards.

2-1, game on.

