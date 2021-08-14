LIVE: MK Dons vs Sunderland - get the latest from Stadium MK
Liam Manning takes charge of his first game for MK Dons this afternoon, taking on Sunderland.
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland
- Liam Manning takes charge of his first game since taking over
- It’s defeat for the new man though
MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland: Manning’s Dons beaten by Black Cats
MK Dons 1-2 Sunderland
It’s defeat first time out for Liam Manning in another thriller for MK Dons this season
A losing start to life at MK Dons for Liam Manning, but another enthralling game from this young squad.
Parrott the real stand-out this afternoon, taking his goal brilliantly and having quite a few decent chances to get Dons back on level terms.
Fisher made up for his earlier error to deny Gooch from the spot, but despite some late huff and puff, Sunderland were able to claim victory.
Stoppage time...
SEVEN minutes!
87 mins: Martin comes on
Josh Martin replaces Tennai Watson
86 mins: Boateng time
Hiram Boateng comes on for Scott Twine.
84 mins: SAVED!
Fisher guesses right, it’s a poor one from Gooch but Fisher saves!
83 mins: Darling gives away a penalty
Silly from Darling, grabs Stewart and pulls him back as he goes past him. No choice but to award the penalty.
78 mins: Big appeals for a red card
It was never going to be given, but Twine was racing through with a few Sunderland defenders, he’s clipped by Flanagan and sent sprawling but it was never a red card. Flanagan goes into the book.
75 mins: Eisa makes way
Josh McEachran makes his return to the first team action, replacing Mo Eisa for the final 15 minutes
57 mins: Dons are back in it
Ethan Robson did brilliantly to spark a move for Dons there, winning it in the centre of the park, leaping past two challenges before slipping in Troy Parrott. Still with a lot to do, be took a touch to compose himself before lashing past Burge from 15 yards.
2-1, game on.