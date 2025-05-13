Young Swans do the double with National Cup win over Grantham Town

The team completed a brilliant double on Saturday

The youngsters Newport Pagnell Town Pumas capped a sensational week by lifting the National Cup on Saturday.

Craig Bicknell’s side, last week, had wrapped up the lucrative JPL Premier Division - the highest level of grassroots football.

But there was more to come with the National Cup final, pitching the side against Grantham Town at the Eco-Power Stadium, home of League One side Doncaster Rovers.

And it did not take long before the Pumas were celebrating, courtesy of a fine free-kick from captain Josh Brown. Grantham got a foothold in the game though, levelling with half-an-hour to go.

Brown though would strike again to restore Newport’s lead. As the clock ticked down, striker Jamie Jay Foster sealed the victory with a composed finish, calmly slotting the ball past the Grantham keeper to make it 3-1.

The celebrations that followed were jubilant, with players and fans knowing the Cup was secured.

Co-managers Craig Bicknell and Daren Dykes praised their squad’s outstanding achievements, saying: “We are blown away by the boys this season. Winning the highest grassroots league and now the National Cup – they’ve literally completed grassroots football.”

It is yet another season of success for the team, winning trophies at every level. They won the league from U12-14, only missing out at U15 level by finishing runner-up. They have also won five cups along the way too to add to their medal collections.