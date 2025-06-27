MK Dons backed to get campaign off to a winning start against Oldham Athletic with a shoot-out with Chesterfield to lift the League Two title predicted
They go into the campaign as clear favourites to lift the League Two title ahead of ambitious Chesterfield.
Bookmakers Paddy Power have MK as 4/1 shots to lift the trophy ahead of the Spireites on 8/1
Paddy Power have those two comfortably ahead of the chasing pack, with Notts County, Salford, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers all rated as 11/1 shots.
The Dons are being tipped to get off to a winning start, with 3/4 odds available on a home win against Oldham.
You can get 23/10 on a stalemate and 10/3 on Oldham securing a dream win on their return to the EFL.
