“A brilliant exercise”: Alexander’s take on MK Dons’ German training camp

The week-long training camp in Germany has given Graham Alexander plenty to ponder, but it is one he has been impressed with.

Putting the MK Dons players through their paces in the fourth week of pre-season training, Alexander over saw four and sometimes five training sessions a day during their time near Hannover, testing his side physically and mentally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From early morning runs, bike rides and on-pitch training sessions to swims and ice-baths, the squad have been put through their paces as they approach the two-week mark before the League Two curtain raiser against Wrexham.

“It has been a brilliant exercise for us,” he said. “It's late in pre-season now, but it has been incredibly valuable to see a different side of the players - the social interactions you don't get to see at home.

“We've tested them physically and mentally - you need to see which characters and personalities are there to dig in and help their team-mates. You need to know these things because the season will bring about many challenges. You want to look out at the pitch and see players who will fight for you.

“We've been doing four or five sessions a day and everyone has completed them. We've worked the players incredibly hard on the days of games so far, and we're looking to see progress in the messages we've given them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only physically though, Alexander has been pleased by what he has seen from his side away from work too.

He continued: “When you talk about building team spirit, it's everyone. We're all fighting for the same thing. I believe strongly that we all have to support each other through tough times and when we're winning as well. It's about everyone invested in MK Dons, and when we do something, we all do it together.

Read More Another pre-season defeat for Dons as they end German training camp