"A chance to make it three in a row": Maguire on MK Dons' Bristol Rovers trip

MK Dons defender Laurence Maguire looked ahead to tomorrow’s game with Bristol Rovers

The opportunity to win a third straight game in League Two is up for grabs for MK Dons this Saturday when they face Bristol Rovers.

Having not won back-to-back games this year prior to last Saturday’s 3-2 win over Gillingham, Dons will be eager to go one further at Memorial Stadium against the Gas, themselves looking to get back to winning ways after a 2-1 loss to Walsall last time out.

Such has been Dons’ torrid 2025, fans had to look back to December 2024 for the last time the club were able to put together consecutive wins in the league, when a run of six under Scott Lindsey’s watch saw them reach third heading into the Christmas period.

“It’s a mad stat really, because you’d think winning back-to-back would be relatively easy but it’s really not,” said defender Laurence Maguire. “Football is such a tough industry. When we went on that streak, everyone thought we were going to go on and win the league and then look what happened. But we’re in a good place now, and we have to keep going on a run then we can see where we are come the end.

“Going into the season, we had a lot of new faces and you can see we’re starting to gel a lot more. We’ve had back-to-back wins now, which we needed as a squad. Hopefully that continues into Saturday. Bristol Rovers are doing ok as well, but we’re right up for it and we want to make it three on the spin.”

Despite going unbeaten in the opening five matches of the season, Maguire admits he does not feel yet that Dons have fully hit their stride. A third league win in a row though would start to see Dons pick up momentum again though.

“We want to put a run together again,” Maguire continued. “There have been a few huffs and puffs, a few draws and losses but it’s time for us to put a stamp on it again and get us to where we want to be.

“It will be a tough game, Bristol Rovers is a big club, there will be a lot of fans who create a good atmosphere but we’ll go there to win the game.”