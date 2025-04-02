A look ahead to MK Dons' clash with Notts County

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previewing MK Dons’ trip to Meadow Lane to face promotion-chasing Notts County - kicking off at 7.45pm

Bouncing back will be the order of the day for MK Dons when they take on Notts County on Wednesday night.

Following on from their dismal showing at home to Fleetwood Town on Saturday, losing 4-2 at Stadium MK, Ben Gladwin’s side need a performance to restore their own faith if nothing else as they stumble towards the finish line.

They will have their work cut out for them though, taking on a Notts County side still harbouring ambitions of automatic promotion. Stuart Maynard’s side are sixth in the standings, five points off the top three with a game in hand.

County’s form though of late reflects their opponents, with two wins, two defeats and a draw in their last five. The Magpies have also picked up just a draw from their last three home matches, though beat Newport County at Rodney Parade last time out.

When the sides met earlier this season, Dan Crowley inspired Notts County to a one-sided 2-0 win at Stadium MK on Boxing Day, a game he described as an audition for Dons before signing for the club a few weeks later when the transfer window opened. That win was only their second against Dons in 19 meetings, with the side from MK1 claiming the spoils in 12, with five draws.

Last season’s encounter at Meadow Lane was a thriller, with Aaron Nemane, also now lining up for Dons, bagging a stoppage time equaliser in a 3-3 draw.

Dons look set to be without Callum Hendry, Joe White, Sam Sherring and Jay Williams for the game, with long-term absentee Nathan Thompson not expected back until pre-season.

Referee Alan Young will take charge of the game, his 23rd game of the season. So far, he has booked 116, sent two off and awarded seven penalties. His last Dons game came in September 2023 in the Trophy win over Oxford United. Of his five games in charge of Dons, they have won two, lost two and drawn one, while County have lost two and won two when he has been in charge of them. Graeme Fyvie and Steve Durnall will run the lines with Fourth Official Karl Buckley.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 7/2 to win the game, with County favourites at 8/13, and 16/5 the draw.