A look ahead to MK Dons' Easter Monday trip to Notts County

MK Dons will be eager to restore some away form when they take on Notts County on Easter Monday.

The Magpies have picked up just two wins since the turn of the year, in free-fall down League Two, and head into the game sat 16th in the standings. One of the early favourites to secure promotion from the division after a sensational season in the National League last time out, the departure of manager Luke Williams, who was Russell Martin's assistant at MK Dons, in early January has seen form dramatically change.

Replacement Stuart Maynard, who came in from Wealdstone, has struggled to turn the ship around at Meadow Lane, losing nine of the 13 games he has been in charge for. Home form has been a concern for County, losing their last five on familiar soil.

But Dons are patchy at best on the road, losing six of their last nine games away since the turn of the year. Most recently, they were thumped 5-0 by Stockport County at Edgeley Park, but bounced back in ominous fashion against Walsall on Good Friday with a 5-0 win of their own, inspired by returning top-scorer Max Dean.

When the sides met at Stadium MK in August, many tipped Notts County to kick on after an exciting 1-1 draw, which saw the Magpies control long spells of the game against Graham Alexander's Dons. Managerial changes at both clubs since though have seen the fortunes of both change dramatically.

No strangers to each other down the years, Dons and County will cross paths for the 18th time this afternoon, and the form guide makes good reading from a Dons perspective, with 12 wins and just one loss in the previous 17 matches. In fact, Dons' last trip to Meadow Lane also came over Easter weekend, when goals from David Wheeler and a sensational solo effort from Chuks Aneke secured a 2-1 win for Paul Tisdale's side on Good Friday in 2019. That season, Dons won promotion from League Two, while County dropped into the non-league.

Referee Scott Simpson takes charge of his 26th game of the season, having dished out 122 yellows and ten reds this term, pointing to the spot 11 times. It will be his first game in charge of MK Dons, but his ninth in charge of Notts County. Of those eight games, County have won six and drawn one with Simpson in charge.

Daniel Robinson and Adam Burgess will run the lines with Fourth Official Darren Drysdale.