A look ahead to MK Dons’ game against bottom club Colchester United

MK Dons will take on bottom club Colchester United on Saturday keen to get back to winning ways.

Ben Garner’s side have lost their opening two games this season and sit bottom of the pile, but have played a game less than the rest after their opening day game with Swindon Town was postponed due to rain. Defeats to Bradford and AFC Wimbledon though leave them pointless and rock bottom of the division.

Dons meanwhile won their opening two matches of the season to sit top of the pile for a few days, though their defeat to Crawley Town on Tuesday night sees them head to Essex keen to pick up the three points.

Regular competitors down the years, Saturday’s game will be the 23rd meeting between the sides, with Dons claiming 12 wins to Colchester’s six. The U’s claimed victory on both games when the sides met in 2018/19 though, the last time the sides crossed paths, including a 2-0 win in the penultimate game of the season at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Defender Tommy Smith left Colchester United in the summer before signing a deal with Graham Alexander’s men, while midfielder Alex Gilbey began his career with the U’s, racking up more than 120 appearances for them between 2012 and 2016.

Referee Carl Brook will take charge of the game. With 11 yellow cards in two games this term, Brook last took charge of Dons in April in the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth, where he sent off Pompey’s Joe Morrell in the first-half for a clash with Daniel Harvie. Sam Ogles and Stuart Butler will run the lines with Fourth Official Daniel Bonneywell.