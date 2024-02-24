A look ahead to MK Dons' home game against Newport County

Newport County

League Two's in-form side Newport County will round out a hectic run of games for MK Dons this afternoon.

It will be the fifth game in 14 days for Mike Williamson's side, a run which has seen the pick up seven points from a possible 12, climbing to fifth in the table and to within four points of the automatic promotion spots.

Newport sit 15th but their position in the table barely tells the story, with Graham Coughlan's side winning five of their last six, with half-an-eye still on snatching a late play-off spot before the season is done. Dons will have to keep an eye on top scorer Will Evans this afternoon, with the striker having scored in each of his last five games, racking up 23 goals in 41 appearances for the Exiles this season.

Dons will be without skipper Dean Lewington for the game as he begins his two-match suspension for the straight red card he was shown against Wrexham on Tuesday, while Max Dean, Jack Tucker and Filip Marschall remain sidelined through injury. Cameron Norman is expected to be available for the game despite coming off injured against the Red Dragons.

In six meetings between MK Dons and Newport County since the first in August 2016, the side from MK1 have triumphed in four of them, with one draw and one defeat - a 3-0 humbling in Wales in the EFL Trophy in 2020. The sides shared an entertaining 0-0 draw at Rodney Parade in November when the sides last met.

Referee Ben Atkinson will take charge of the game, just as he did when the sides last met in Wales. The official has flashed 107 yellow cards and six reds this season, awarding six penalties. Jake Topp and Ryan Saward will run the lines with Fourth Official Andy Bennett.