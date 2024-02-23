In-form Newport County will provide a stern test for MK Dons

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson has warned not to read too much into Newport County's league position ahead of their trip to Stadium MK on Saturday.

Graham Coughlan's side sit 15th in League Two, but are the division's form club, picking up 15 points from a possible 18, outscoring the likes of Stockport County, Mansfield, Wrexham and MK Dons during that period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Dons have picked up 10 points over the same period, they remain right in the promotion hunt, within four points of the automatic spots, losing at home just once in the league since Williamson took over at the helm in October.

Read More How MK Dons could line-up to face Newport County

Taking on the in-form Exiles, Williamson said his side will have to be on their mettle when the Welsh side get to Stadium MK.

"They're the most in-form team," he said. "When we've watched them, they have so much energy, they're industrious, and can create chances out of nothing. The can get at you, pile the box with bodies, and have really in-form players. It will be difficult for us.

"We always talk about trying to win all the metrics and psychologically that's a big one. Being on the front foot and not allowing the opposition defence to settle and get into a rhythm is one we're facing. There will be a lot of physical battles and a lot of ground covered as well. We'll have to make sure we do the ugly bits to give us a platform to play our forward stuff."

Read More Tucker back on course in injury rehab after suffering a setback

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sides shared an entertaining 0-0 draw in November last year at Rodney Parade, a competitive affair in the first-half especially before Dons began to take control in the second.