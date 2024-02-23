Tucker back on course in injury rehab after suffering a setback

Jack Tucker

Defender Jack Tucker is back on course to return to first-team action after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation programme.

The 24-year-old has been out of action for MK Dons with an ankle ligament injury since October, and was thought to be nearing a return last month only for that to be delayed.

Still a few weeks away from making his on-field comeback, Mike Williamson said Tucker has remained positive in spite of the delay and is eager to see him return.

"Jack is doing well, but it has been frustrating for him," said the head coach. "He trained for a couple of days, but suffered a set-back. He's incredibly strong mentally, always has a smile on his face. He is looking forward to coming back.

"Hopefully, we'll have a few big players coming back for us in a few weeks."

Another of those is striker Max Dean. Having missed the last five with a hamstring injury, the 20-year-old is desperate to come back, but Williamson admitted he is having to take what the striker says with a pinch of salt with regards to his rehab.

He said: "We have to be careful with his hamstring, especially with him - from day one he's told me he hasn't felt a thing! I'll be listening to the physios more than Max, because he's chomping at the bit already to get back. It's what you want, that unbelievable enthusiasm.