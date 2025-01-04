A look ahead to MK Dons' home game against Salford City

MK Dons | Jane russell

Previewing MK Dons’ clash against Salford City at Stadium MK (kick-off 3pm)

Winning runs do not come much better than Salford City’s ahead of their return to Stadium MK on Saturday.

Karl Robinson has the Ammies singing at the moment, winning five straight in League Two to launch them into the play-off spots, sitting fourth ahead of kick-off.

Dons are familiar with runs such as that, having won six straight in November and December - a run which saw them climb to third place. A duff run over Christmas though, losing three in a row, saw them drop back into the middle of the order, 12th at the start of play.

When the sides met at the Peninsula Stadium earlier this season, Francis Okoronkwo’s first-half goal was enough to separate the sides to earn Salford their first ever win over Dons. But the criticism for Dons’ performance that night sparked with former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who blasted the slow approach to the game made by Mike Williamson’s side.

Last season, Dons claimed victory in both games, notably the the 3-1 win at Stadium MK in March, capped by Alex Gilbey’s sensational chip to give Dons the lead, a strike later voted Goal of the Season.

Dons are set to be without Kane Thompson-Sommers and Laurence Maguire for the game, both suffering injuries in games over the festive period. But former Salford striker Callum Hendry got his first goal since November in the 2-1 win over Chesterfield, and could keep his place in the side to face his old club.

Referee Matthew Russell will take charge of the game. It will be his 14th game this season, with the previous 13 seeing 39 yellow cards, two reds and three penalties dished out. His only other Dons game came earlier this term, as he officiated the 2-2 draw with Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy. Jonathon Block and Marc Wilson will run the lines with Fourth Official Harley McKittrick.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 5/4 to end Salford’s winning streak with a win of their own, while the Ammies are 21/10 to make it six in a row, with the draw at 12/5.