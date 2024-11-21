Lindsey's criticism of MK Dons sounds similar to Keane's Salford blast

Roy Keane | Getty Images

The MK Dons head coach said plenty of familiar things to his side at half-time on Saturday

The criticism levelled at MK Dons earlier this season by former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has been echoed by head coach Scott Lindsey.

The Irish Sky Sports pundit was far from impressed by Dons’ lack of urgency during the 1-0 defeat to Salford City back in September, especially late on as they sought an equaliser at the Peninsula Stadium.

Fast-forward nearly three months and the Dons dressing room face similar criticism, this time from their head coach. Trailing 2-0 after 13 minutes against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, Lindsey saw the same elements Keane did in Greater Manchester.

“The tempo of the game wasn't there,” he said. “We didn't pass forward enough. We had a free-kick in the opposition's half, and within four passes we were back with Tom McGill. We were taking too long with goal-kicks and throw-ins, and when you're losing you need to hurry that up a bit.

“So I had a few words and the players agreed. We have to be more forward thinking.”

While many point to the style of play as a reason for the slow tempo and lack of urgency at times - both of which Keane highlighted - Lindsey said he wants his side to break out of that mould and to be quicker and more aggressive both in and out of possession.

He continued: “Possession-based teams are labelled as two things: slow and boring, but also having a soft underbelly. I want to change the narrative with that. I want to be aggressive and tread all over our opposition. But I want to have a pace with how we play.

“There are times when a centre-half can stand on the ball and draw pressure, but that depends on the score line and the state of the game. If we're losing, there is no time for that, we've got to play quickly. And off the ball people need to run harder to find spaces to help the person on the ball.

“I want to be possession-based, I want all the ball, all the time, but we have to be aggressive. Sometimes the opposition won't let you do it, and that's when we end up turning around. But we have to be better to find those spaces.”