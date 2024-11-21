Injury blow for Williams as trio return to training for MK Dons

MJ Williams | Jane Russell

The latest injury news from MK Dons as they prepare to take on Fleetwood Town this Saturday

MJ Williams looks set for a spell on the side lines after a scan revealed a hamstring issue after he was forced out of the game against Cheltenham on Saturday.

The former Bolton Wanderers man was becoming a more regular feature in Scott Lindsey’s side, starting in the heart of the defence rather than in midfield where he had been more commonly spotted under Mike Williamson.

But while the 29-year-old, who scored his first goal of the season a couple of weeks ago against Swindon Town, will certainly miss this Saturday’s trip to Fleetwood Town and potentially more games down the line, fellow defender Nico Lawrence and Sam Sherring returned to training this week, as did Tom Carroll.

Offering an injury update, head coach Lindsey said: “MJ has had a scan and has a hamstring problem, so he'll be out certainly this weekend and probably longer term too.

“He's been doing really well recently. On Saturday, he looked like the only player to have the bit between his teeth.

“But I've got Tom Carroll, Sam Sherring and Nico Lawrence back in training, so we've got numbers. We're getting some back and then some going at the moment. But that's why you have a squad.

“Nico played two games in a row, and we were planning on him playing in that Grimsby game, so to lose him was disappointing. TC picked up a bad ankle injury but has worked really hard to get back, and I'm glad to see him back.

“We've got to make sure we get through Saturday, then we've got a little bit of a rest and we can see a few more back.”

Sherring had been side lined through illness recently, and last week was sent for blood work to establish the extent of his issues.

The centre-back, who signed in the summer from Northampton Town, has been limited to just seven outings for MK Dons in a patchy spell thus far.

Lindsey continued: “It has been stop-start for Sam since he joined. He came into the side, was doing well and then out of nowhere got this illness and spent a week in bed. He's trained this week, but we'll have to wait and see whether he's fit enough to play this weekend.

“We've to be mindful that he's been ill though, he didn't lose a lot of weight, so there is one positive. But we've got to be mindful that he hasn't done a lot.”