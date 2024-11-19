Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

The club’s top-scorer this season is amongst the game’s top talent according to these stats

It is fair to say it has been a stunning return to MK Dons for Alex Gilbey since he resigned for the club in 2023.

The midfielder, who was twice Player of the Year during his first spell at the club between 2017 and 2020, made his comeback to Stadium MK after three years at Charlton Athletic.

Upon his return, Gilbey’s form has been on an upward trajectory. Last season proved to be the most productive in his career to date, turning in 10 goals and 14 assists for his side as they finished fourth in League Two, missing out on promotion.

And that form does not appear to have slowed, banging in seven goals already this season from his attacking midfield berth, and currently Dons’ top-scorer for the season.

His latest, the first in Dons’ dramatic 3-2 win over Cheltenham on Saturday, proved to put him in a list with some of the Premier League and EFL’s top talent.

With 20 league goals and 10 assists since his comeback, Gilbey joins an elite list of just seven other players to have hit double figures in both columns in the last 18 months.

Leading the double-double list currently is Chelsea and England international Cole Palmer with 29 goals and 16 assists. Liverpool’s Mo Salah (26 goals and 16 assists) and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (24 goals, 15 assists) are also included, with Southampton’s Adam Armstong (25 goals, 13 assists), Tottenham’s Son Heung-min (20 goals, 13 asists), Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (21 goals, 12 assists) and Davis Keillor-Dunn (25 goals and 10 assists for both Mansfield and Barnsley) make up the top seven, with Gilbey the latest inclusion.

Not only that, but Gilbey is also the tenth most prolific scorer in the Fantasy EFL this season, bagging 37 points over the last four game weeks.